B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 108,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 290,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

