B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,110 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after buying an additional 362,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 256,049 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,630,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

