Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 131,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

