B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

MSI stock opened at $419.98 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.