Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

