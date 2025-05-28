Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

