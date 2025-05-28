B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.5%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

