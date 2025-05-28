Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 787,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,414,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 283,052 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $840.29 million, a P/E ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

