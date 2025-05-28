Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $97.83 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

