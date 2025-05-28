Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Celestica by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 761,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,164,000 after purchasing an additional 214,872 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CLS shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

