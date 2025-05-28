Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 568.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

