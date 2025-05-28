Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.69 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.92 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

