Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $50,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,171,000 after buying an additional 3,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,065,000 after buying an additional 2,522,846 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,606,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,207,000 after buying an additional 2,111,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

