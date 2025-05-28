GTS Securities LLC Invests $422,000 in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $22.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

