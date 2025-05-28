Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 42 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600,300 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $315.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.96. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.33.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

