Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,762 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in ITT by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in ITT by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 117,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 81,693 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its position in ITT by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. Bank of America lifted their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.