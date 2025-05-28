Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 228 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3,266.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

