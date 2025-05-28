Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.57 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,342 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:BN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

