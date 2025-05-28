GTS Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.54% of God Bless America ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get God Bless America ETF alerts:

God Bless America ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of YALL opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.16. God Bless America ETF has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.