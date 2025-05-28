Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 43 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

Shares of MSCI opened at $566.42 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $475.32 and a one year high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.90 and a 200 day moving average of $578.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

