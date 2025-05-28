Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Director Anthony B. Semedo Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Artivion stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,462.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
