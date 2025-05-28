Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $325.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.90.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.