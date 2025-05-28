Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $112,763.86 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $112,763.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,080,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,444,955.03. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 24,322 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $262,920.82.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 19,024 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $206,790.88.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 701 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $7,907.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 3,842 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $44,874.56.

On Monday, May 19th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 31,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $369,684.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,691 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $148,958.08.

On Friday, April 25th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,383 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $168,443.85.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 6,295 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $69,685.65.

On Monday, April 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 17,037 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $190,644.03.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,406 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $115,298.48.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 449,986 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at $4,034,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

