Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Greta J. Harris Sells 90 Shares

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,907.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,829.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,805.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

