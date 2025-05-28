Insider Selling: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) SVP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,862.65. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. V2X’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in V2X by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in V2X by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V2X by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

View Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.