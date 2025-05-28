United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Major Shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri Purchases 50,000 Shares

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Patrick Michael Nieri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 33,330 shares of United Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.
- On Friday, May 23rd, Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 31,151 shares of United Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $62,613.51.
United Homes Group Stock Down 4.8%
United Homes Group stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
