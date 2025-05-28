EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Director Ivan Pagan Sells 6,852 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 184.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 290,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on EVERTEC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

