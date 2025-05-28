Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.53 ($0.05). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 599,226 shares changing hands.

Landore Resources Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £11.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landore Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Featherby bought 300,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($16,216.22). Insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

