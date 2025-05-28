Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.96 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.71). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 129.65 ($1.75), with a volume of 43,746 shares changing hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (16.20) (($0.22)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

