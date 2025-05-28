WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and traded as high as $114.66. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $114.66, with a volume of 508,968 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

