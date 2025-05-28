Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.53. Citizens shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 3,040 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

