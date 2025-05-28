Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.53. Citizens shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 3,040 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens
Citizens Price Performance
Citizens Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.