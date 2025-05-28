accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.59 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 497 ($6.72). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 484 ($6.54), with a volume of 70,774 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.56. The firm has a market cap of £242.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

