dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.22 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 84.40 ($1.14). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 330,695 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.57.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts forecast that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About dotdigital Group

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

