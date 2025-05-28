Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.34. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 143,022 shares.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 139,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

