Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.34. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 143,022 shares.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.