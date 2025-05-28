Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

