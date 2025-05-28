Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCTJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 193,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 74,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Cuts Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.