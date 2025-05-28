iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.