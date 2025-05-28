GTS Securities LLC Has $392,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 249,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

