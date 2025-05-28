Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 864 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $4,486,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 894,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $94.99.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

