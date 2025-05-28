GTS Securities LLC Sells 31,250 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $99,969,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.