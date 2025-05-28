Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.