GTS Securities LLC Sells 164 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

