Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Prescott General Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $265,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares in the company, valued at $770,453.25. The trade was a 25.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,455.16. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.2%

TPB opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

