GTS Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $357.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

