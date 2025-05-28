Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

