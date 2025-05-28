Ascent Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE GDDY opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,350,548.34. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $90,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,379.86. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,526 shares of company stock worth $10,243,716. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.