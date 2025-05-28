Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

