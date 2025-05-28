Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $85,000 Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.