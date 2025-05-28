374 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

