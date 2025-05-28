Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ONEOK by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.