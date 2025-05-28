Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ONEOK by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.69.
ONEOK Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
